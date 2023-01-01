Menu
2018 Nissan Kicks

69,696 KM

Details Description Features

$25,607

+ tax & licensing
$25,607

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

2018 Nissan Kicks

2018 Nissan Kicks

S - Bluetooth

2018 Nissan Kicks

S - Bluetooth

Location

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

$25,607

+ taxes & licensing

69,696KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10606824
  • Stock #: 00U514
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU4JL520410

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,696 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Emergency Braking, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

Compare at $26375 - Our Price is just $25607!

Replacing the Juke at the small end of Nissans SUV lineup, this Kicks is a cheeky entry into the subcompact-crossover class. This 2018 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Midland.

This 2018 Nissan Kicks is a brand new crossover thats big on attitude. It demands attention with dynamic styling, personalized technology, and nimble performance. This Nissan Kicks is just what you need to rule the city. This SUV has 69,696 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 125HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Kicks's trim level is S. This Kicks S is both affordable and packed with desirable features. It comes standard with a seven-inch touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth, 3 USB ports, an audio aux jack, a rearview camera, intelligent emergency braking, air conditioning, 60/40 split folding back seats, power windows, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Emergency Braking, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/



Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Emergency Braking

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Sport steering wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
16" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
3.927 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Radio: AM/FM Audio System

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest

