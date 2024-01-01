$21,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV SV TECH PKG | Reverse Cam | Remote Start
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV SV TECH PKG | Reverse Cam | Remote Start
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
109,947KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV9JC740025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eaz
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,947 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Compare at $22648 - Our Price is just $21988!
This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 109,947 kms. It's eaz in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 109,947 kms. It's eaz in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.694 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
17" aluminum alloy wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
6 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Blind spot warning
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan
2020 Ford F-150 XLT Winter Tires | All Weather Mats | Bed Cover 114,650 KM $36,988 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento EX Turbo Hitch | Heated Wheel | Leather Heated Seats 126,682 KM $18,788 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred Remote Start | Heated Seats | Low KM 67,410 KM $25,878 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2018 Nissan Rogue