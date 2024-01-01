Menu
Compare at $22648 - Our Price is just $21988! <br> <br> This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br> <br>Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 109,947 kms. Its eaz in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is SV. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eaz
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $22648 - Our Price is just $21988!

This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Midland.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 109,947 kms. It's eaz in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SV.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.694 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
17" aluminum alloy wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
6 Speakers

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Blind spot warning
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats

