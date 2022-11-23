$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2018 Nissan Rogue
2018 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
135,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9401248
- Stock #: PT0143
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV8JC831870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # PT0143
- Mileage 135,838 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1