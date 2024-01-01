$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 RAM 1500
Express
2018 RAM 1500
Express
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN 1C6RR7KT6JS271106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T828AA
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Sway Control!
Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Sway Control!
Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2018 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. It's brilliant black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Express. This Ram 1500 Express is a hard-working truck and a great value. It comes standard with stainless steel exhaust, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, an AM/FM radio with a USB port and an audio aux jack, air conditioning, a front armrest with three cup holders, heavy-duty shock absorbers, tow package with trailer sway control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Sway Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KT6JS271106.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear Folding Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Storage Tray
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Fog Lamps
Tip Start
Trailer Sway Control
Body colour front fascia
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Black Exterior Mirrors
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Wheel Centre Hub
Wheels: 17" x 7" Lightweight Steel
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Front wheel independent suspension
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group
Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors
Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge
LED BED LIGHTING
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Remote USB Charging Port
WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (DISC)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS (DISC)
4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks
BLACKOUT PACKAGE (DISC)
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER (DISC)
Radio: 3.0
Black 5.7L Hemi Badge
Black Ram 1500 Badge
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP (DISC)
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP (DISC)
Ram 1500 Express Group
Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub
Body-Colour Grille w/Black RAM's Head
Black 4x4 Badge
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (DISC)
FOG LAMPS (DISC)
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Carpet Floor Covering (DISC)
Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors (DISC)
Add Class IV Hitch Receiver (DISC)
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2018 RAM 1500