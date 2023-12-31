$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Subaru WRX
STI - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
2018 Subaru WRX
STI - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
90,623KM
Used
VIN JF1VA2W65J9839168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 7x
- Interior Colour Black Red & Seating Surfaces
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U186A
- Mileage 90,623 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, STARLINK, Wireless Streaming Audio, Touchscreen!
Get a $500 Winter Tire Credit and a season of no charge tire storage all December long at Bourgeois Midland Hyundai when you purchase of finance any in-stock used vehicle! Offer expires December 31st, 2023. See a member of our team for complete details.
When you take a spin in a Subaru WRX, you can tell right away that it has the right stuff, according to Edmunds.com. This 2018 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Midland.
A performance sedan for the true enthusiast. The Subaru WRX is the latest in a long line of legendary road cars with serious race credentials. This performance car feature refined styling that still manages to deliver a menacing message. Inside, the theme continues with a driver-oriented cockpit that includes a wide range of desirable features that bring added comfort and convenience to your everyday driving experience. This sedan has 90,623 kms. It's 7x in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 305HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our WRX's trim level is STI. This 2018 Subaru WRX STI, gives you the latest information and entertainment thanks to its 6.2-inch high-resolution touchscreen, STARLINK smartphone integration with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM. This model also features a manually adjustable driver's seat with heated front ultrasuede and leather seats plus it comes with aluminum alloy sport pedals, leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching, power windows and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Starlink, Wireless Streaming Audio, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
TOUCHSCREEN
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
STARLINK
AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
Ultrasuede & Leather Seating Surfaces
Wireless Streaming Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
2018 Subaru WRX