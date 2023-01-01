Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

58,973 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

AWD SE - Navigation - Sunroof

AWD SE - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

58,973KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10606827
  • Stock #: 23QA47A
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV1JW826395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,973 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel!

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 has proven to be the leader among compact SUV's with its excellent cabin features and refined, strong off road characteristics. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Midland.

A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This low mileage SUV has just 58,973 kms. It's ruby flare pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our RAV4's trim level is AWD SE. The AWD SE 2018 RAV4 adds a little luxury to the already impressive option list of the RAV4. Options include upgraded stylish aluminum wheels, SofTex leather seat trim front and rear, a HomeLink garage door transmitter, a larger 7 inch display with integrated navigation, LED brake lights, a blind spot sensor, and forward and rear collision warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/



Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.071 Axle Ratio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated front sport bucket seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power Tailgate
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
18" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
SofTex Leather Seat Trim
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation

