2019 BMW X3

$49,998 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 3 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8066521

8066521 Stock #: 00U076

00U076 VIN: 5UXTR9C54KLP82611

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 00U076

Mileage 28,395 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.