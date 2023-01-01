$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2019 Chevrolet Bolt
2019 Chevrolet Bolt
EV Premier | Heated Leather Seats | Reverse Cam | SXM
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
18,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9931607
- Stock #: 23AY04A
- VIN: 1G1FZ6S00K4146547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour XBG
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Console
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3