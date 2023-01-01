Menu
2019 Chevrolet Bolt

18,200 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier | Heated Leather Seats | Reverse Cam | SXM

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier | Heated Leather Seats | Reverse Cam | SXM

Location

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9931607
  • Stock #: 23AY04A
  • VIN: 1G1FZ6S00K4146547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour XBG
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

