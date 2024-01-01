$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
106,746KM
Used
VIN 1GCUYEEDXKZ268698
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # STEVENS
- Mileage 106,746 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Lights!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The redesigned 2019 Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 106,746 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights, body coloured bumpers and trim, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, LED cargo lights, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Electronic cruise control
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Vision Camera
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Heavy Duty Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
6-Speaker Audio System
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Body Colour Grille
Front fog lights
Locking Tailgate
deep-tinted glass
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
4-way manual driver seat adjuster
LED Lights
EZ-lift tailgate
Exterior parking camera rear
Electric Rear-Window Defogger
Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry)
Urethane steering wheel
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks
Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up)
Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column
Bluetooth® For Phone
Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering
220 AMPS ALTERNATOR
4G LTE
Chevrolet w/4G LTE
OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable
4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre
Teen Driver Technology
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System
Chevrolet Connected Access
LED Cargo Area Lighting
KEYLESS OPEN & START
40/20/40 Front Split-bench Seat
12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet
Electrical Lock Control Steering Column
Front Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats
Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down
Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down
Power Rear Windows w/Express Down
Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports
Rear Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Mats
Single-Zone Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning
Front LED Fog Lamps
High Gloss Black Mirror Caps
2 USB Ports (First Row)
Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Bright Silver Painted Aluminum
Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment System
Email Bourgeois Motors
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500