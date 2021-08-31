2019 Chevrolet Trax

$26,998 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 2 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7865481

7865481 Stock #: 00U055

00U055 VIN: 3GNCJLSB7KL171139

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 00U055

Mileage 36,259 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.