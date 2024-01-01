$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway
Base
2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway
Base
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,186KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FDWE4F67KDC38269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # MT0624
- Mileage 62,186 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Steel Wheels, Air Conditioning, Easy Clean Seats!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Trust this E-Series Cutaway to get the job done with a powerful drivetrain and a roomy cabin. This 2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With a powerful engine, a roomy cab, and a highly customizable chassis, this E-Series Cutaway is ready for work. It can perform a wide variety of tasks for commercial use with ease because that's what it was designed to do. Check it out today and make it your perfect workhorse.This van has 62,186 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our E-Series Cutaway's trim level is Base. Drivers who work all day behind the wheel appreciate the comfort built into the Ford E-Series cab. It's easy to get into and climb out of, provides firm and supportive seating, has ergonomically designed instruments and controls. The spartan among commercial vehicles, this Ford E-Series is meant to be the hardest worker on your team. Suited to the heaviest of payloads and made to be customized to your needs, this capable workhorse comes ready to get the job done right. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steel Wheels, Air Conditioning, Easy Clean Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FDWE4F67KDC38269.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Trust this E-Series Cutaway to get the job done with a powerful drivetrain and a roomy cabin. This 2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With a powerful engine, a roomy cab, and a highly customizable chassis, this E-Series Cutaway is ready for work. It can perform a wide variety of tasks for commercial use with ease because that's what it was designed to do. Check it out today and make it your perfect workhorse.This van has 62,186 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our E-Series Cutaway's trim level is Base. Drivers who work all day behind the wheel appreciate the comfort built into the Ford E-Series cab. It's easy to get into and climb out of, provides firm and supportive seating, has ergonomically designed instruments and controls. The spartan among commercial vehicles, this Ford E-Series is meant to be the hardest worker on your team. Suited to the heaviest of payloads and made to be customized to your needs, this capable workhorse comes ready to get the job done right. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steel Wheels, Air Conditioning, Easy Clean Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FDWE4F67KDC38269.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
GVWR: 6,577 kgs (14,500 lbs) Payload Package
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
2 Speakers
Safety
ABS Brakes
Driver & front passenger airbags
Dual front impact airbags
Exterior
Steel Wheels
16" x 6" white painted steel wheels
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Additional Features
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Vinyl Buckets
Auxiliary fuel port
Easy Clean Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway Base 62,186 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway Base 62,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer Platinum 79,449 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway