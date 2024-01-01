$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford EcoSport
SE 4WD
2019 Ford EcoSport
SE 4WD
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,676KM
VIN MAJ6S3GL3KC300743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T395AA
- Mileage 37,676 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Perfectly comfortable on the city streets or on the off road trails, this EcoSport will not disappoint with its agile and eager attitude. This 2019 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. It's ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever you're headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This low mileage SUV has just 37,676 kms. It's ruby red metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our EcoSport's trim level is SE 4WD. Upgrade to this EcoSport SE and you will get unique aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, a 6 speaker audio system featuring SYNC 3 with a larger touchscreen, streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You will also get Fords intelligent four-wheel drive, a power driver seat, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, a proximity key with push button start and premium heated cloth seats. Additional features include automatic climate control, cruise control, a 60/40 split rear seats, electronic stability control and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6S3GL3KC300743.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Ambient Lighting
Apple CarPlay
110V/150W AC Power Outlet
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.51 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Wheels: 16" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
7 Speakers
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Sync
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
SE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo
BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert
FORDPASS CONNECT 4G WI-FI MODEM
Rear cargo: swing-out
Email Bourgeois Motors
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2019 Ford EcoSport