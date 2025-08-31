Menu
2019 Ford EcoSport

123,463 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12857132

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE 4WD

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,463KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6S3GL2KC250952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,463 KM

Vehicle Description

Employee Pricing is BACK at Bourgeois and the Team at Bourgeois Motors is giving you the chance to SAVE BIG and giving 3 lucky winners to chance to see your favourite sports team play. Every purchase in the month of August is automatically entered to win 1 of 3 Sports Getaway Packages which includes 2 tickets and 2 nights' accommodations. You pick the sport, you pick the team and you pick the city. This offer applies to 2 tickets the regular season game of your choice, NHL, NBA, MLS, PGA, NFL, CFL... you name it, you can go. Terms and conditions do apply, please speak to a member of the team to complete details. Travel extra. Offer expires August 31st, 2025. Winners to be drawn September 15th, 2025. See complete contest terms and conditions.

Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?

For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.

Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.

We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.

Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.

Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.

Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland:

At Bourgeois Motors Ford, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!

Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply CLICK HERE to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer

705-526-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

2019 Ford EcoSport