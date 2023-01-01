2019 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 7 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10001516

Stock #: 23T274A

23T274A VIN: 2FMPK4K93KBB77702

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23T274A

Mileage 83,709 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates

