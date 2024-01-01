$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9J94KUC16508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Park Assist!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
3.07 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
10 Speakers
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Sync
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Equipment Group 400A
TOUCHSCREEN
POWER PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF
Exterior parking camera rear
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
2.0L ECOBOOST CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
INTERIOR CARGO COVER (DEALER INSTALLED)
Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
4G LTE
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
FORD SAFE & SMART + ROOF PACKAGE
BLIS Blind Spot Information System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Capable
Lane-Keeping System
Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning
Wheels: 19" Bright-Machined Aluminum
Rain-Sensing Wipers (Front Only)
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2019 Ford Escape