2019 Ford Escape

SEL HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA

2019 Ford Escape

SEL HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,342KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4530465
  • Stock #: MT0499
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD4KUA00085
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (888) 748-1623 for details or to book a test drive. Call us today at +1 (888) 748-1623. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF CANADA! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

