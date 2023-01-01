Menu
2019 Ford Expedition

35,263 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

Limited 4X4

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,263KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10220931
  • Stock #: PT0348
  • VIN: 1FMJU2AT1KEA62649

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT0348
  • Mileage 35,263 KM

Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF CANADA. Proudly serving our customers since 1945 we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. For more information on this vehicle, please call Bourgeois Motors toll free at 1-888-748-1623!

You can also shop our new and used inventory online 24/7 at www.BourgeoisMotors.com. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price!

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Power Steering
Block Heater

Heated Seats

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Console

Leather Wrap Wheel

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

1-877-521-2278
