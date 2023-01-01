2019 Ford Explorer

$40,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 9 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10053096

10053096 Stock #: 23T332A

23T332A VIN: 1FM5K8GTXKGA14329

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23T332A

Mileage 41,975 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.