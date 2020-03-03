Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

  1. 4798506
  2. 4798506
  3. 4798506
  4. 4798506
  5. 4798506
  6. 4798506
  7. 4798506
  8. 4798506
  9. 4798506
Contact Seller

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,290KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4798506
  • Stock #: 20T341A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT1KGA65640
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Despite these trying times, it is still a great time to purchase a vehicle! Our sales staff remains available by phone and email and we look forward to serving you!

Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (888) 748-1623 for details or to book a test drive. Call us today at +1 (888) 748-1623. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF CANADA! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Motors

2018 Ford Edge SEL H...
 22,747 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 140,499 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 99,209 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-526-XXXX

(click to show)

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278

Send A Message