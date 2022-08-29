Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

59,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2019 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9312226
  • Stock #: PT0124
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F88KGA78351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

