$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,200KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1E45KFB54886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RACE RED
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 92,200 kms. It's race red in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E45KFB54886.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 92,200 kms. It's race red in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E45KFB54886.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Reverse Sensing System
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front license plate bracket
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
CHROME STEP BARS
Panic Alarm
XTR PACKAGE
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Front wheel independent suspension
Body-colour door & tailgate handles
Max Trailer Tow Package
Auto high-beam headlights
8-WAY Power Driver's Seat
Power-Sliding Rear Window
Equipment Group 302A Luxury
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Chrome Exterior Accents
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM
MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR GLASS TRAILER TOW MIRROR
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
Unique Multi-Contour Leather Bucket Seats
HIGH INTENSITY LED SECURITY APPROACH LAMPS
Rear Under-Seat Storage
MANUAL FOLDING POWER GLASS SIDEVIEW HEATED MIRRORS
4G LTE
Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum
Ford Co-Pilot360
6" Magnetic Running Boards
4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cargo Box Lighting
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 93,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 149,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 183,333 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2019 Ford F-150