Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

114,243 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

  1. 8473917
  2. 8473917
  3. 8473917
  4. 8473917
  5. 8473917
  6. 8473917
  7. 8473917
  8. 8473917
  9. 8473917
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8473917
  • Stock #: 0539PT
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E50KFB71141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 0539PT
  • Mileage 114,243 KM

Vehicle Description

*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-526-2278*

Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF CANADA! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bourgeois Motors

2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 120,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Plat...
 28,427 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-250 XLT ...
 281,764 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

Call Dealer

705-526-XXXX

(click to show)

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory