$53,995 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 0 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8621018

8621018 Stock #: 0531PT

0531PT VIN: 1FTEW1EP5KFB22806

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 48,001 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.