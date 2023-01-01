$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
86,242KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT0KEG61446
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T893A
- Mileage 86,242 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, SYNC, Trailer Hitch, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Midland.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 86,242 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this F-350 XLT trim is a great choice as it adds some useful features such as aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. It also includes a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry, SYNC with SiriusXM radio, a rear view camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT0KEG61446.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
7 Speakers
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: chrome
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System
WHEELS: 18" SPARKLE SILVER PAINTED CAST ALUMINUM
Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat w/Recline
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Radio: Premium AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Digital Clock
Compressor: Not Available
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2019 Ford F-350