<b>180 Degree Barn Doors, Overhead Shelf, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br /> <br /> Smart design gives this Ford Transit a ton of cargo space while keeping it easy to drive and very efficient. This 2019 Ford Transit Van is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br /> <br />This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job. This van has 117,685 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details. <br /> <br /> Our Transit Van's trim level is XL. The XL trim on this Ford Transit Connect is a work van that offers an excellent value. It has 180-degree opening swing-out "barn door" style rear cargo doors making loading the huge cargo area a breeze. You get an overhead storage shelf runs the full width of the front row, remote keyless entry, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 180 Degree Barn Doors, Overhead Shelf, Remote Keyless Entry. <br /> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTYR1CM7KKA81129 rel=nofollow>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTYR1CM7KKA81129</a>. <br /><br /> <br />To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/ rel=nofollow>https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/</a><br /><br /> <br /><br />At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority. Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location. <br /> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

2019 Ford Transit

117,685 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
11981988

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

Used
117,685KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTYR1CM7KKA81129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 117,685 KM

Vehicle Description

180 Degree Barn Doors, Overhead Shelf, Remote Keyless Entry!

Smart design gives this Ford Transit a ton of cargo space while keeping it easy to drive and very efficient. This 2019 Ford Transit Van is fresh on our lot in Midland.

This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job. This van has 117,685 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.

Our Transit Van's trim level is XL. The XL trim on this Ford Transit Connect is a work van that offers an excellent value. It has 180-degree opening swing-out "barn door" style rear cargo doors making loading the huge cargo area a breeze. You get an overhead storage shelf runs the full width of the front row, remote keyless entry, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 180 Degree Barn Doors, Overhead Shelf, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTYR1CM7KKA81129.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority. Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278

