$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda HR-V
Sport AWD CVT
2019 Honda HR-V
Sport AWD CVT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
43,638KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3CZRU6H25KM101890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Milano Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,638 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Compare at $28835 - Our Price is just $27995!
This 2019 Honda HR-V offers one of the most flexible interiors, suitable to any and all activities and passengers alike. This 2019 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2019 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in family oriented mid size SUVs. The cabin is both extremely flexible and airy allowing for a comfortable, safe and ultimately secure ride. With a minimalist styling approach, the HR-V looks refined and elegant, and it comes well prepared for a busy family and all their needs and wants.This low mileage hatchback has just 43,638 kms. It's milano red in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our HR-V's trim level is Sport AWD CVT. This HR-V Sport brings a lot of extra value with a moonroof, upgraded audio system, proximity keyless entry, side mirror turn signals, fog lights, blind spot monitor, and a lot of performance styling. This SUV also has heated front seats, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, an audio display, and Siri EyesFree. This SUV also has some great tech to make it feel like a modern car with a driver assistance suite that includes collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic highbeams. Other features include aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, multi-angle rearview camera, and a multi-function steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Compare at $28835 - Our Price is just $27995!
This 2019 Honda HR-V offers one of the most flexible interiors, suitable to any and all activities and passengers alike. This 2019 Honda HR-V is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2019 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in family oriented mid size SUVs. The cabin is both extremely flexible and airy allowing for a comfortable, safe and ultimately secure ride. With a minimalist styling approach, the HR-V looks refined and elegant, and it comes well prepared for a busy family and all their needs and wants.This low mileage hatchback has just 43,638 kms. It's milano red in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our HR-V's trim level is Sport AWD CVT. This HR-V Sport brings a lot of extra value with a moonroof, upgraded audio system, proximity keyless entry, side mirror turn signals, fog lights, blind spot monitor, and a lot of performance styling. This SUV also has heated front seats, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, an audio display, and Siri EyesFree. This SUV also has some great tech to make it feel like a modern car with a driver assistance suite that includes collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic highbeams. Other features include aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, multi-angle rearview camera, and a multi-function steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM Audio System
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.44 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Sport fabric seating surfaces
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Premium audio system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
Auto high-beam headlights
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Collision Mitigation
Wheels: 17" 2-Tone Black Aluminum Alloy
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 29,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape S 98,130 KM $15,795 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 331,841 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2019 Honda HR-V