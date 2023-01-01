$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
137,855KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL6H49KB506102
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U526
- Mileage 137,855 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Doors!
Due to its high interior configuration possibilities, this Honda Odyssey can be transformed into the versatile minivan you need at a moments notice, allowing for perfect passenger seating and ample cargo room. This 2019 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2019 Honda Odyssey is one of the best, most family oriented vehicles on the market. The interior is packed with everything you need for a long trip, while still retaining a functionality and versatility for those trips closer to home. With a controlled ride and on road handling and efficient and linear power delivery, the 2019 Odyssey is one of the best riding, strongest accelerating minivans around. If you want one vehicle that covers all the bases, this 2019 Honda Odyssey is ready to see it through.This van has 137,855 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Odyssey's trim level is EX. Stepping up to this EX Odyssey adds a power sunroof with sunshade, side mirror turn signals, power sliding rear doors, front fog lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, Honda LaneWatch right side camera, a built in vacuum, and a HomeLink remote. This Odyssey is equipped with an active safety suite that includes lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation with forward collision mitigation, and road departure mitigation with lane departure warning. This amazing minivan comes with a great infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, audio display, Bluetooth phone integration, HondaLink with emergency response, CabinControl app, Wi-Fi tethering, and Siri EyesFree. Other features include heated power front seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, multi-angle rearview camera, tri zone automatic climate control, steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.33 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Front fog lights
18" aluminum alloy wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Radio: 150-Watt AM/FM/CD Display Audio System
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
2019 Honda Odyssey