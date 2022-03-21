2019 Hyundai Veloster

$26,998 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 3 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8670281

8670281 Stock #: 22VL04A

22VL04A VIN: KMHTH6AB2KU010691

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 40,389 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features HEADS UP DISPLAY 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.