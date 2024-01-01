$19,978+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Kia Forte
EX IVT Wireless Charging | BT | BSM
2019 Kia Forte
EX IVT Wireless Charging | BT | BSM
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$19,978
+ taxes & licensing
64,619KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3KPF54AD8KE051891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24KO37A
- Mileage 64,619 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation!
Compare at $20577 - Our Price is just $19978!
For a compact sports sedan, this Kia Forte has a generously spacious interior, offering the versatility and practicality of a much larger vehicle, while retaining its good looks and excellent value. This 2019 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers the practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This sedan has 64,619 kms. It's snow white pearl in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Forte's trim level is EX IVT. Loaded with great features, this Forte EX is equipped with wireless charging, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, LED lighting, side mirror turn signals, and chrome exterior styling. Other standard features include lane keep assistance, driver attention alerts, forward collision avoidance assistance, heated front seats and steering wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, and heated side mirrors. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs, and radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Compare at $20577 - Our Price is just $19978!
For a compact sports sedan, this Kia Forte has a generously spacious interior, offering the versatility and practicality of a much larger vehicle, while retaining its good looks and excellent value. This 2019 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers the practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This sedan has 64,619 kms. It's snow white pearl in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Forte's trim level is EX IVT. Loaded with great features, this Forte EX is equipped with wireless charging, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, LED lighting, side mirror turn signals, and chrome exterior styling. Other standard features include lane keep assistance, driver attention alerts, forward collision avoidance assistance, heated front seats and steering wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, and heated side mirrors. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs, and radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Door mirrors: body-colour
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
2023 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred Low KM | Remote Start | Heated Seats 9,819 KM $28,978 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred Remote Start | Low KM | Heated Seats 19,234 KM $29,978 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/ Trend - Sunroof 74,359 KM $23,978 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,978
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
705-540-8015
2019 Kia Forte