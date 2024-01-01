$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
2019 Kia Sorento
EX - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2019 Kia Sorento
EX - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,288KM
Used
VIN 5XYPHDA51KG517099
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24PS15A
- Mileage 62,288 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera!
This Kia Sorento is designed to be the ultimate stylish, safe and family friendly SUV with excellent capabilities. This 2019 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2019 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV that is built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers a responsive handling feel, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.This SUV has 62,288 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sorento's trim level is EX. Efficient yet powerful, the 2018 Kia Sorento EX Turbo boasts an abundance of upgraded features such as automatic full time all wheel drive, larger alloy wheels, an enhanced 7 inch touchscreen display with a 6 speaker stereo, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and voice activation technology, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, roof rack rails, front fog lamps, power windows, heated leather bucket seats, a proximity key for push button start, memory seats and mirrors settings, blind spot sensor, rear collision sensor, back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.510 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Premium Sound Package
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Blind Spot Detection
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Emergency communication system: UVO Intelligence Telematics System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
705-540-8015
2019 Kia Sorento