2019 Kia Sorento
LX - Heated Seats
2019 Kia Sorento
LX - Heated Seats
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,885KM
VIN 5XYPGDA33KG502833
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24TC43A
- Mileage 106,885 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera!
With such a smooth ride, linear power delivery and a responsive handling behavior, this Kia Sorento is worthy of being your next family SUV. This 2019 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2019 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV that is built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers a responsive handling feel, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.This SUV has 106,885 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sorento's trim level is LX. The largest SUV Kia has to offer, this Kia Sorento LX has proven time and time again to be a favorite among families. Features include aluminum wheels, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front fog lamps, a voice activated stereo, Bluetooth streaming audio with 7 inch touch screen display, USB fast charging port, SiriusXM satellite radio, cruise control, power door locks with auto-lock feature, rear parking sensors, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
17" Alloy Wheels
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.648 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Rear cargo: liftgate
Radio: AM/FM/MP3
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
2019 Kia Sorento