$56,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
2019 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
85,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5LMJJ2LTXKEL08679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Compare at $58705 - Our Price is just $56995!
Lincoln helped to invent the full-size luxury SUV segment with the Navigator and this 2019 model is better than ever. This 2019 Lincoln Navigator is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Lincoln Navigator is better than ever in terms of power, presence, and luxury. Comfortable seats with generous legroom present a unified approach to comfort, space, and style for all. This Navigator also presents a strong value compared to the competition in full-size SUVs. See for yourself what makes this Lincoln Navigator a top player in its competitive segment. This SUV has 85,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Navigator's trim level is Reserve. Upgrade to this Navigator Reserve and experience the ultimate in luxury writ large. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with a 10-inch screen, navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 20-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel appointed with leather and wood, premium leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, power, illuminated running board, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMJJ2LTXKEL08679.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Compare at $58705 - Our Price is just $56995!
Lincoln helped to invent the full-size luxury SUV segment with the Navigator and this 2019 model is better than ever. This 2019 Lincoln Navigator is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Lincoln Navigator is better than ever in terms of power, presence, and luxury. Comfortable seats with generous legroom present a unified approach to comfort, space, and style for all. This Navigator also presents a strong value compared to the competition in full-size SUVs. See for yourself what makes this Lincoln Navigator a top player in its competitive segment. This SUV has 85,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Navigator's trim level is Reserve. Upgrade to this Navigator Reserve and experience the ultimate in luxury writ large. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with a 10-inch screen, navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 20-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel appointed with leather and wood, premium leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, power, illuminated running board, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMJJ2LTXKEL08679.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Power adjustable rear head restraints
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Rear Audio Controls
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
20 Speakers
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
GVWR: 3,459 kg (7,625 lb) Payload Package
Seating
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Heads-Up Display
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Remote CD player
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Pedal memory
Audio memory
HVAC memory
Head restraints memory
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
360 Camera
SYNC 3
Exterior parking camera rear
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System
Premium Leather Perfect Position Seats
Power moonroof: Panoramic Vista Roof
WHEELS: 22" 16-SPOKE ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED ALUM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2020 Ford F-150 XLT *V8, DRIVER ASSISTS, BLUETOOTH* 55,000 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Express 119,000 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Base *V8, LEDs, BLUETOOTH* 137,965 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2019 Lincoln Navigator