2019 Nissan Altima
Platinum
2019 Nissan Altima
Platinum
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,388KM
VIN 1N4BL4FW1KN315436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,388 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, 360 Camera
This 2019 Nissan Altima offers generous passenger space, impressive performance, and tons of modern technology. This 2019 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With a comfortable and properly built interior, well composed ride quality, and stylish and modern exterior aesthetics, the all new 2019 Nissan Altima is single handedly changing the face of Nissan. Fully redesigned, fresh, and refined, this Altima is effortlessly keeps up with the times, and ready with the next generation of driving assistance programs. The future is here in the all new 2019 Nissan Altima.This sedan has 102,388 kms. It's beige in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is Platinum. This Nissan Altima Platinum is decked with premium convenience and technology features such as a delightful 9-speaker Bose premium audio system, inbuilt navigation, automatic LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights and automatic high beams, an express open/close tinted sunroof with slide and tilt functionality, heated leather-trimmed and power-adjustable front bucket seats with lumber support and memory function, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with remote start, wood and metal-look interior trim pieces, auto-dimming rear mirrors, and proximity keyless entry with push button and remote start. Other features include blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, forward collision warning, front and rear pedestrian braking, rear parking sensors, and a comprehensive 360-degree camera system with aerial view.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front heated bucket seats
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
9 SPEAKERS
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM w/Bose Premium Sound System
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
2019 Nissan Altima