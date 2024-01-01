$34,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Nissan Frontier
Pro-4X
2019 Nissan Frontier
Pro-4X
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,159KM
VIN 1N6AD0EV0KN747033
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24FR12A
- Mileage 62,159 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Bed Liner, Fog Lamps
This Nissan Frontier is a trusted choice in the competitive mid-size truck segment. This 2019 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With modern comforts, extremely robust engineering and genuine reliability, this 2019 Nissan Frontier is more than capable of handling everything thrown at it. Whether you crave off-road thrills or a trusty worksite companion, this Nissan Frontier has you covered. If you desire a mid-size truck with everything you need, look no further than the Nissan Frontier.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 62,159 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Frontier's trim level is PRO-4X. This Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is made to tackle the trail with a Dana 44 rear axle, electronic locking rear differential, and Bilstein off-road performance shocks. This awesome truck also has auto on/off headlights, fog lights, a rear sonar parking aid system, spray on bedliner, aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, power locks and windows, heated power side mirrors, rear view camera, cruise control, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, auto dimming rear view mirror, and second row under seat storage. Stay connected with modern technology like a 7 inch color display with voice recognition for NissanConnect, navigation, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Sirius XM, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth hands free phone system and audio streaming, AM/FM audio with 4 speakers, USB and aux inputs, and steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Reclining front bucket seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.357 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
10 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Comfort
Front dual zone A/C
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Radio: AM/FM w/10 Speakers & Navigation
Wheels: 16" x 7.0" Machined-Finish Alloy
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2019 Nissan Frontier