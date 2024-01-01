Menu
Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth!

Compare at $13385 - Our Price is just $12995!

Loaded with modern technology, this 2019 Nissan Micra effortlessly keeps with the times. This 2019 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Midland.

This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This low mileage hatchback has just 17,638 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Micras trim level is S Auto. Built for efficiency, this economic and eco friendly Micra S delivers smooth and reliable performance. On the interior, you get manually-adjustable seats, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, and a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/

At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the regions most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring youll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, weve been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that were ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland.

Loaded with modern technology, this 2019 Nissan Micra effortlessly keeps with the times. This 2019 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Midland.

This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This low mileage hatchback has just 17,638 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Micra's trim level is S Auto. Built for efficiency, this economic and eco friendly Micra S delivers smooth and reliable performance. On the interior, you get manually-adjustable seats, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, and a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
2 Speakers

Rear Window Wiper
15" steel wheels w/covers

Variably intermittent wipers

Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Radio: AM/FM/Aux-In Audio w/2 Speakers

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
