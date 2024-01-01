$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 Platinum
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 Platinum
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
100KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR2MM7KC635407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Rear Entertainment, Bose Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
With technology for both driving and connectivity, this Pathfinder is a desirable modern SUVs. This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe. Extremely engineered to take a beating and still maintain quintessential Japanese reliability, peace of mind is assured with robust SUV. Whether a long road trip or a back-country getaway, this Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.This SUV has 100 kms. It's caspian blue metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 Platinum. This top shelf Pathfinder Platinum keeps the whole family occupied with 2nd row dual headrest-mounted 8-inch monitors with DVD playback and HDMI inputs, an 8-inch NissanConnect multi-touch display with navigation, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth control and streaming, aux and USB inputs, and a Bose premium sound system, with additional features such as intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, a tow hitch receiver with 7 pin harness, LED auto on/off headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and tilt down feature, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, front pedestrian braking, and forward collision mitigation. Other features include Nissan's Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster display, rear sonar parking assistance, AroundView 360 degree camera, a power-operated liftgate, dual panoramic moonroof, remote start, remote keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, an auto dimming rear view mirror, power tilt/telescoping heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, heated ventilated and power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support and memory function, 120V household style power outlet, and ample cup holders and storage cubbies. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Rear Entertainment, Bose Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Led Lights, Navigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Leather Seating Surfaces
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Forward Collision Mitigation
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.25 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Navigation System
Rear Audio Controls
Bose premium audio
A/V remote
13 Speakers
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
rear entertainment
Panic Alarm
Headphones
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
3rd row seats: bench
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Blind spot warning
360 Camera
AM/FM radio: XM
Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services
Radio: Bose Premium Audio System w/13 Speakers
Front Heated & Cooled Bucket Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2019 Nissan Pathfinder