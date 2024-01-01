$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 Platinum - Sunroof
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 Platinum - Sunroof
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,640KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM0KC653716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,640 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Rear Entertainment, Bose Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!
Loaded with technology and rugged capability, this Nissan Pathfinder is ready for wherever the roads lead. This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe. Extremely engineered to take a beating and still maintain quintessential Japanese reliability, peace of mind is assured with robust SUV. Whether a long road trip or a back-country getaway, this Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.This SUV has 93,640 kms. It's pearl white tricoat in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 Platinum. This top shelf Pathfinder Platinum keeps the whole family occupied with 2nd row dual headrest-mounted 8-inch monitors with DVD playback and HDMI inputs, an 8-inch NissanConnect multi-touch display with navigation, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth control and streaming, aux and USB inputs, and a Bose premium sound system, with additional features such as intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, a tow hitch receiver with 7 pin harness, LED auto on/off headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and tilt down feature, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, front pedestrian braking, and forward collision mitigation. Other features include Nissan's Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster display, rear sonar parking assistance, AroundView 360 degree camera, a power-operated liftgate, dual panoramic moonroof, remote start, remote keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, an auto dimming rear view mirror, power tilt/telescoping heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, heated ventilated and power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support and memory function, 120V household style power outlet, and ample cup holders and storage cubbies. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Rear Entertainment, Bose Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Led Lights, Navigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Forward Collision Mitigation
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.25 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bose premium audio
Seating
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Additional Features
rear entertainment
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
3rd row seats: bench
Blind Spot Detection
Package AA10 w/No Options
360 Camera
AM/FM radio: XM
Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services
Email Bourgeois Nissan
2019 Nissan Pathfinder