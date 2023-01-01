2019 Nissan Rogue

$26,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 , 5 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10539654

10539654 Stock #: 23RG127B

23RG127B VIN: 5N1AT2MV8KC810695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Caspian Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal, Prima-tex Appointed Seat Trim

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23RG127B

Mileage 36,560 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward Collision Mitigation Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Detection SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.