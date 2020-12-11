2019 Nissan Sentra

+ taxes & licensing
705-540-8010
305 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4K3
705-540-8010
+ taxes & licensing
*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-540-8010* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Midland Nissan dealership at 760 Prospect Blvd Midland or call us at +1 (705) 540-8010 for details or to book a test drive. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Midland Nissan is backed by the family run, Bourgeois Motors Ford dealership who has been proudly serving customers since 1945 and is always committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoisnissan.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
305 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4K3