2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
SPORT
2019 RAM 1500
SPORT
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
103,300KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFLT4KN545932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT0469AA
- Mileage 103,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Compare at $43255 - Our Price is just $41995!
Fully redesigned for 2019, this Ram 1500 has reduced weight and increased payload and towing capacity over the previous generations. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 103,300 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This Ram 1500 Sport comes very well equipped with performance styling, unique aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a useful rear view camera. This sleek pickup truck also comes with body-colored bumpers with rear step, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, an HD suspension, towing equipment, a Parkview rear camera, front fog lights and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Led Lights, Touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT4KN545932.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Bridgestone Brand Tires
Hemi Badge
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour grille
Front fog lights
Rear wheelhouse liners
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Sport Performance Hood
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror
Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Wheels: 18" x 8" Black Painted Aluminum
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Speed Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front seatback map pockets
Instrument cluster
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Front heated seats
4-way adjustable front headrests
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
8.4" Touchscreen
Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings
Google Android Auto
Apple CarPlay Capable
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Sport Group
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Sport Badge
Quick Order Package 25L Sport
Front wheel independent suspension
LED Lights
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
TOUCHSCREEN
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors
Vinyl/Cloth Front Bucket Seats
Level 1 Equipment Group
Front Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers
Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers
Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert
Overhead LED Lamps
Premium Overhead Console
RAMs Head Badge
Active Front Air Dams
Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case
LED Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch
Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control
Vinyl/Cloth Front Bucket Seats (J7)
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
20" x 9" Aluminum Wheels
2019 RAM 1500