Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

26,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

705-540-8015

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Location

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

705-540-8015

  1. 8474604
  2. 8474604
  3. 8474604
  4. 8474604
  5. 8474604
  6. 8474604
  7. 8474604
  8. 8474604
  9. 8474604
  10. 8474604
  11. 8474604
  12. 8474604
  13. 8474604
  14. 8474604
  15. 8474604
  16. 8474604
  17. 8474604
Contact Seller

$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8474604
  • Stock #: 21QA60A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG6KS641810

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21QA60A
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Bright White Clearcoat 4WD Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic


Midland Nissan has been serving the local community for 75 years!!*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-540-8015* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Midland Hyundai dealership at 868 King St, Midland or call us at +1 (705) 540-8015 for details or to book a test drive. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. PRICE MAY INCLUDE CASH PURCHASE ASSIST. CASH PURCHASE PRICE CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH HYUNDAI LOW INTEREST FINANCE RATES. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Midland Hyundai is backed by the family run, Bourgeois Motors Ford dealership who has been proudly serving customers since 1945 and is always committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoishyundai.com*

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

2017 Acura MDX Elite...
 55,725 KM
$39,495 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 26,000 KM
$43,495 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS
 85,058 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

Call Dealer

705-540-XXXX

(click to show)

705-540-8015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory