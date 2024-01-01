$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tundra
Platinum 5.7L V8
2019 Toyota Tundra
Platinum 5.7L V8
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
105,520KM
Used
VIN 5TFAY5F17KX782849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,520 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Built to last, this Toyota Tundra delivers beyond your expectations! This 2019 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 105,520 kms. It's silver sky metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our Tundra's trim level is Platinum. Stepping up to this Tundra Platinum delivers beyond your expectations, with cutting edge technology, exclusive aluminum wheels, premium leather heated and cooled seats, power sunroof, a larger 7 inch touchscreen that features navigation, SiriusXM, premium JBL audio, voice recognition technology, USB inputs, wireless streaming audio, and dynamic radar cruise control. Additional features include chrome interior trim, a split folding rear seat with under seat storage, LED headlights, fog lights, power front seats, power adjustable heated mirrors, spray-in bedliner, an easy lower & lift tailgate, a trailer hitch, power sliding rear window, and Toyota Safety Sense technology which adds blind spot detection, lane departure warning, park assist sensors, automatic highbeam assist, a rear back up camera, pedestrian detection plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Wheels: 20" Premium Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
POWER SEAT
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
12 Speakers
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.30 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
EZ Lift Tailgate
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Premium Leather Seat Surfaces
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2019 Toyota Tundra