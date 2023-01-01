Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

84,000 KM

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Comfortline

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Comfortline

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

84,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10545690
  • Stock #: 23T728A
  • VIN: 3VW217AU1KM506501

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T728A
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Heated Seats, Touchscreen Infotainment, App-Connect, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel!

The 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is the epitome of an ultimately refined vehicle that is highly versatile. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Midland.

Now in its seventh generation, this Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is close to being the prime example of automotive perfection. This versatile and practical urban utility vehicle is arguably the smartest choice for a new economical family wagon with terrific ride quality, excellent interior versatility, and the styling of a historic German automotive icon. The SportWagen offers the versatility and comfort of a modern wagon without sacrificing power or on road handling, remaining as agile as ever.This wagon has 84,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 168HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Golf SportWagen's trim level is Comfortline. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen puts a modern spin to the wagon, with a lively on road behavior and very capable handling. Features include body colored side mirrors with power heating and turn signals, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlamps, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, App-Connect smart phone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front comfort seats, a multi-functional leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touchscreen Infotainment, App-connect, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Heated Front Comfort Seats
Multi-function steering wheel
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Exterior parking camera rear
App-Connect
Zoom Cloth Seating Surfaces
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Dover Alloy
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink)
Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen
Touchscreen Infotainment

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-XXXX

705-526-2278

1-877-521-2278
