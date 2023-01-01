2019 Volkswagen Golf

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10545690

10545690 Stock #: 23T728A

23T728A VIN: 3VW217AU1KM506501

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Front Bucket Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Rain Sensing Wipers Rear Window Defroster Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Heated Front Comfort Seats Multi-function steering wheel Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Exterior parking camera rear App-Connect Zoom Cloth Seating Surfaces Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Dover Alloy App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen Touchscreen Infotainment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.