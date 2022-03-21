2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$55,998 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 3 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8699336

8699336 Stock #: 22TC96A

22TC96A VIN: 1GCPYFED5LZ209580

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 64,327 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.