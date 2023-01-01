Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Escape

126,852 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

  1. 10488963
  2. 10488963
  3. 10488963
  4. 10488963
  5. 10488963
  6. 10488963
  7. 10488963
  8. 10488963
  9. 10488963
  10. 10488963
  11. 10488963
  12. 10488963
  13. 10488963
  14. 10488963
  15. 10488963
  16. 10488963
  17. 10488963
  18. 10488963
  19. 10488963
  20. 10488963
  21. 10488963
  22. 10488963
  23. 10488963
  24. 10488963
  25. 10488963
  26. 10488963
  27. 10488963
  28. 10488963
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
126,852KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10488963
  • Stock #: 23T733A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G64LUA60730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T733A
  • Mileage 126,852 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2020 Ford Escape SE Agate Black Metallic
4D Sport Utility 1.5L EcoBoost 8-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-526-2278* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF Canada! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bourgeois Motors

2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 116,352 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SEL
 22,045 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus Rs
 108,000 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

Call Dealer

705-526-XXXX

(click to show)

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory