2020 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9593326

9593326 Stock #: MT0574

MT0574 VIN: 1FMCU9G63LUA13169

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # MT0574

Mileage 72,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Console Additional Features Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.