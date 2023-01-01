$CALL+ tax & licensing
705-526-2278
2020 Ford Escape
SEL AWD
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
- Listing ID: 9593353
- VIN: 1FMCU9H66LUB26595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # MT0575
- Mileage 90,909 KM
Vehicle Description
Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF CANADA. Proudly serving our customers since 1945 we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. For more information on this vehicle, please call Bourgeois Motors toll free at 1-888-748-1623! You can also shop our new and used inventory online 24/7 at www.BourgeoisMotors.com. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price!
Vehicle Features
