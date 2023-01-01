2020 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 9 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9593353

9593353 Stock #: MT0575

MT0575 VIN: 1FMCU9H66LUB26595

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # MT0575

Mileage 90,909 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Console Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.