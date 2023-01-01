Menu
2020 Ford Escape

90,909 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,909KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9593353
  • Stock #: MT0575
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H66LUB26595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MT0575
  • Mileage 90,909 KM

Vehicle Description

Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF CANADA. Proudly serving our customers since 1945 we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. For more information on this vehicle, please call Bourgeois Motors toll free at 1-888-748-1623! You can also shop our new and used inventory online 24/7 at www.BourgeoisMotors.com. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Console
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates

