2020 Ford F-150

64,123 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,123KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10236320
  Stock #: PT0357
  VIN: 1FTEW1EB7LFB73312

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 64,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2020 Ford F-150 XLT Velocity Blue Metallic
4D SuperCrew 3.3L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD

4WD.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner


*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-526-2278* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF Canada! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

