$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford F-150
XL
2020 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
113,512KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E46LFB58502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting, Rear View Camera!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
Rear Step Bumper
Wheels: 17" Silver Styled Steel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Front wheel independent suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cargo Box Lighting
