$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,910KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EPXLFA52513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,910 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 67,910 kms. It's magnetic metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EPXLFA52513.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 67,910 kms. It's magnetic metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EPXLFA52513.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Reverse Sensing System
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Remote Start System
3.55 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front license plate bracket
XLT Sport Appearance Package
WHEELS: 18" CHROME-LIKE PVD
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
8-Way Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
CHROME STEP BARS
Panic Alarm
XTR PACKAGE
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Front wheel independent suspension
Body-colour door & tailgate handles
Auto high-beam headlights
Power-Sliding Rear Window
Equipment Group 302A Luxury
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat
110V/400W OUTLET
LED BOX LIGHTING
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
Chrome Exterior Accents
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
Rear Under-Seat Storage
4G LTE
Power-Adjustable Pedals
XTR 4x4 Decal
Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum
Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel
BoxLink Cargo Management System
Ford Co-Pilot360
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED
Magnetic High-Gloss 2-Bar Style Grille
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille
Cargo Box Lighting
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2021 Ford F-150 XL 50,411 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 57,778 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Mustang V6 29,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2020 Ford F-150